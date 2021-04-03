Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $221.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

