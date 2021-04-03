Illuvium Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Day (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded flat against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $79.78 or 0.00133897 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00074352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00289078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00093791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00755400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,296 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

