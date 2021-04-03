ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $196,386.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $507,775.80 and $196,386.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,058,537 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

