Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $215.59

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.59 ($2.82) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35). Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 5,216 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.69 million and a P/E ratio of 146.15.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.