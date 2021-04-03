Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Impinj posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. 134,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,665. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Impinj by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Impinj by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

