Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.0806

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 151.4% against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $102,237.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.00329929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.48 or 0.00783254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00091063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016539 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

