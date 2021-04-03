Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.0840 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $64,392.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 171.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00074820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00790940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00091466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

