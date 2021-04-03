Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

