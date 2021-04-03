Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $595,916.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00008266 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00306465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.46 or 0.00769336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027320 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001541 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

