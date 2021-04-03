Indorse Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,665.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $7,665.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00052254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.00673333 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027201 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (IND) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

