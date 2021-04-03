Indorse Token (IND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,164.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $14,164.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00681193 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027979 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

