Injective Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.85 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $201.85 million and approximately $28.18 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $12.57 or 0.00021342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.00296178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00091180 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.00754476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027723 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,055,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

