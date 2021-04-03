Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Capitalization Tops $955,559.95

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $955,559.95 and approximately $11,281.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00051864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00676881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027367 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

