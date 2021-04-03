Ink Reaches Market Cap of $596,496.36 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $596,496.36 and approximately $98,009.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00074602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00290850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.00757850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015346 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

