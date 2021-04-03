Innova (INN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,073.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Innova has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $636,767.27 and $52,073.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011634 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

