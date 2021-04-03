Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of INVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 283,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Innoviva by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,926 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Innoviva by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

