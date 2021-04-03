INO COIN Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, INO COIN has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for $6.33 or 0.00010849 BTC on popular exchanges. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $196,921.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00052027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00672133 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027142 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

