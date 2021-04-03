INO COIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $389,796.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.74 or 0.00012933 BTC on popular exchanges. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $389,796.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.46 or 0.00679595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00071078 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027915 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

