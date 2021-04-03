Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Inphi worth $38,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Inphi by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Inphi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Inphi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inphi by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $182.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.