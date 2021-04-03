InsaneCoin Price Reaches $0.0113 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 39% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $287,155.95 and approximately $19.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.44 or 0.00407523 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.00 or 0.04551671 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,300,271 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

