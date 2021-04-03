Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells 8,738 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$13,976.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,376.54.
Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.62. The company had a trading volume of 900,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,181. The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.23.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
