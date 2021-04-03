Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $209.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $209.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00052728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.70 or 0.00674088 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00069749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00027928 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,462,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

