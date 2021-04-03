InsurAce Hits Market Capitalization of $62.99 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. InsurAce has a total market cap of $62.99 million and $11.81 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.80 or 0.00013382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00326992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00090987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027752 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016859 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

