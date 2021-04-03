Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Up 31.2% This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and $1.03 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00300490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.85 or 0.00734720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027288 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,222,529 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

