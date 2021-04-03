Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,759 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

