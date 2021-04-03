Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.55. 31,416,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,766,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

