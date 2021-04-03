Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

TSE IPL opened at C$18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.17. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$7.65 and a 52-week high of C$18.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

