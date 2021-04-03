International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.25 Million

Brokerages predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post sales of $88.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.50 million and the lowest is $86.00 million. International Money Express reported sales of $77.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $416.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.00 million to $417.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $450.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 72,968 shares of company stock worth $1,180,376 in the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $585.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

