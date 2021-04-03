Interval Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Interval Partners LP increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

SFBS stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.