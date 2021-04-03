Interval Partners LP Buys New Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Truist raised their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $134.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 408.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.91. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $140.93.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

