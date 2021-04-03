Interval Partners LP Buys Shares of 17,000 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 650,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $167.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $180.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

