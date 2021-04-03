Interval Partners LP Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Interval Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38,830 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $483.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $289.71 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

