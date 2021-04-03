Interval Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Interval Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.06% of Terex worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

