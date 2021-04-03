Interval Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 148.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,261,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 4,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Shares of ZEN opened at $139.80 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,079 shares of company stock worth $17,999,077 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.