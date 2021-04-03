Interval Partners LP Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Interval Partners LP lessened its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.