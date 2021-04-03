Interval Partners LP Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 126.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $539.42 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.51 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $528.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.35.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

