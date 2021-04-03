Interval Partners LP Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 345.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $507.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $517.84 and its 200-day moving average is $520.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.67 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.41.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

