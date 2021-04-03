Interval Partners LP Invests $1.49 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,046,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,840 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $97.15 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

