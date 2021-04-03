Interval Partners LP Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPSN opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,794 shares of company stock worth $4,843,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

