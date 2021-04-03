Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Flagstar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $22,226,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 105,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.94%.

FBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

