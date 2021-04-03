Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after buying an additional 508,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter valued at about $16,368,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,580,000 after buying an additional 447,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

NYSE AZEK opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 73.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.