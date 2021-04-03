Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,736 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,664,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $254.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.31 and a 200-day moving average of $233.77. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

