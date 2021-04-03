Interval Partners LP Purchases 176,614 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Interval Partners LP increased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,614 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.12% of BGC Partners worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,953,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,886,000 after buying an additional 5,328,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,753 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,756,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,120 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGCP opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

