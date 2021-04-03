Interval Partners LP Purchases 48,610 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Interval Partners LP increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,610 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,184,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 2,299.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 570,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 32,612.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 438,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 437,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.