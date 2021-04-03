Interval Partners LP Purchases Shares of 8,402 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,402 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.09% of Cavco Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $232.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.77. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

