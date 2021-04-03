Interval Partners LP Reduces Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Interval Partners LP cut its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,154 shares of company stock valued at $477,701. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

