Interval Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Interval Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $354.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.01. The company has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $282.82 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

