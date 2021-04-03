Interval Partners LP Sells 2,018 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Interval Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $371.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.