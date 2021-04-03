Interval Partners LP Sells 225,917 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Interval Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,917 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

