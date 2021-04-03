Interval Partners LP Sells 35,118 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Interval Partners LP cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,111 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 35,118 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,467 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKS opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $81.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.